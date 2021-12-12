76ers delay Curry's 3-point record bid, beat 76ers 102-93

Sixers and Warriors fans both rooted for Curry to set the mark in Philadelphia. Fans held signs asking for the record — one read, “To 2,974 and Beyond” -- and they mobbed him for autographs after warmups on his way back to the locker room. Curry, of course, obliged and signed jerseys and cards, as one fan yelled, “Break the record, tonight, baby!”

The wait goes on.

Curry made only two in the first half and one in the fourth quarter.

Curry would have loved to set the career 3-pointer record at home. He needed 16 to set the record Wednesday against Portland Trail Blazers but hit six.

Embiid heard “MVP! MVP!” chants as he rallied the Sixers past the Warriors.

Just about every 3-point record in existence is owned by Curry, or soon will be.

Nobody has made more 3-pointers for one team, or in one season, or in one postseason. He already has passed Allen for the most 3s all time, when including playoffs.

Curry’s best in one game is 13. He holds the NBA season mark with 402 in 2015-16 and has topped 300 four times in a career that dates to 2009 when he was drafted out of Davidson. He has played in 787 games, while Allen hit 2,973 over 1,3000 games when he retired in 2014.

Curry has hit double-digits in a game 23 times in his career.

REMEBER WHEN

Rivers and Kerr were both at the Feb. 10, 2011, game when Allen passed Reggie Miller for first on the 3-point list. Rivers coached Allen in Boston and Kerr called the game as a TNT broadcaster.

“There’s just different eras. We didn’t play that way,” Rivers said. “We didn’t take that many 3s and yet Ray was still able to get the record that he got with the way he played.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: G Klay Thompson and C James Wiseman were assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson missed the last two seasons with a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. .... Jordan Poole scored 23 points.

76ers: Curry played against his brother, 76ers guard Seth Curry, as he chased the record. Seth Curry scored 10 points and had the basket that made it 93-83 late in the game.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Memphis on Monday night.

Warriors: At Indiana on Monday night.

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Caption Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center right, passes the ball while surrounded by Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, shoots while being guarded by Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)