76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee,” the team's statement said. “In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatments and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”

Embiid played Wednesday night in Memphis, scoring a season-high 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 117-111 loss that dropped the Sixers to 2-12. At times against the Grizzlies, Embiid appeared to be limping and hobbled with a knee injury, but remained in the game as Philadelphia battled back into contention in the fourth quarter.

Embiid joined Paul George on the sidelines Friday night. George suffered a left knee bone bruise in Wednesday’s game and will be out until next week, at the earliest. The third part of the Sixers’ projected “Big Three” — guard Tyrese Maxey — returned against Memphis after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Embiid, Maxey and George have played together in just one game this season.

Embiid missed Philadelphia’s first 10 games due to knee management and a three-game suspension and has been sidelined for 11 of 15 games this season.

The 30-year-old Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State.

Embiid, who helped the U.S. win gold in the Paris Olympics, signed a $193 million contract ahead of training camp and skipped the entire preseason.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP