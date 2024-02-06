76ers center Joel Embiid has no timetable to return following knee surgery

BreakingNews
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 76ers did not release any kind of timetable on Embiid's return.

But there is no doubt, given the nature of the injury, that Embiid will miss a significant amount of time.

Embiid, the winner of the past two NBA scoring titles, hurt his left knee last Tuesday night in a loss at Golden State. He had already been hampered by knee injuries this season.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA's leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

The 76ers fell to 4-11 without him this season after Monday night's loss to Dallas. They have dropped six of seven overall.

