76ers' All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey out with hamstring injury, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey is the latest Philadelphia 76ers star sidelined by injury, as the 24-year-old guard could miss at least two weeks with a right hamstring injury, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed details of Maxey's injury publicly. Maxey was injured in Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was set for additional medical evaluation on Thursday.