75-year-old John Force alert after fiery crash at Virginia Motorsports Park

NORTH DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — NHRA great John Force was alert before being taken to a medical facility after a fiery crash Sunday in the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park .

During the first round of Funny Car eliminations, the engine exploded in the 75-year-old Force's car at the finish line, with the vehicle crossing the centerline and striking both guard walls.

The NHRA said Force was alert and was examined at the track by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a medical facility.

Three weeks ago in New Hampshire, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory and second of the season.

In 2007 at age 58, Force was seriously injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas.

