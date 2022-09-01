75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

Abbott, a Republican, has now bused immigrants to Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. — all three cities have Democratic mayors. He confirmed in a statement that the "first group" had been bused to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And he suggested that more would be arriving, saying in his statement that Chicago is now a drop-off location as a solution to what he called Biden's "open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

Abbott has been waging this battle for months and the mayors of New York and Washington have asked the Biden administration to help with what they describe as a surge of asylum-seeking migrants arriving from border states.

Earlier in the year, Abbott announced that state troopers would stop and inspect commercial vehicles crossing the U.S. Mexico border, a move he acknowledged would "dramatically slow" vehicle traffic near the U.S. ports of entry. He later eased that plan after massive gridlock at the border started to take an economic toll.