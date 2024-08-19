7 people missing after tourist sailboat sinks in storm off Sicily

He said a helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service were at the scene searching for the missing, and divers had located the wreck at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet). The boat capsized around 5 a.m. off the port of Porticello.

Local media said a fierce storm, including water spouts, battered the area overnight. The newspaper Il Giornale de Sicilia reported that the sailboat was flying a British flag and had mostly British passengers on board but also New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.

The ANSA news agency said the boat was named “Bajesian” and had been moored in the port at Porticello and set sail on Sunday evening.