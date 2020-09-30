7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

The government formation has been so difficult since then — beyond the linguistic strife that is a given in Belgian politics — the 2019 elections saw major advances by the far right in northern Dutch-speaking Flanders, and by the far left in southern francophone Wallonia.

It made compromise politics, an essential element of Belgian politics, even harder.

Because the plenary room in the Belgian parliament is too small to ensure social distancing between the 150 members of the House, the legislature will move to the vast rooms of the nearby European Parliament later this week for approval of the government and a first debate on its program.

Belgium has not had a fully functioning majority government since Dec. 18, 2018, when then-Prime Minister Charles Michel submitted his resignation after the biggest coalition party quit over his support for a United Nations program on international migration.

De Croo has been widely tipped to succeed Wilmes as prime minister.