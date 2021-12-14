journal-news logo
7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Forensic investigators examine the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)
Forensic investigators examine the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.

The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia.

According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned.

Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured.

Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

In this image released by the Hungarian Police, forensic investigators examine the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop. The accident occurred just before midnight near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia. (Hungarian Police via AP)

In this image released by the Hungarian Police, a destroyed vehicle at the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop. The accident occurred just before midnight near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia. (Hungarian Police via AP)

In this image released by the Hungarian Police, a destroyed vehicle at the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop. The accident occurred just before midnight near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia. (Hungarian Police via AP)

Forensic investigators examine the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Forensic investigators examine the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said. The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

