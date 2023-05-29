7 men appear in Northern Ireland court on attempted murder charges related to shooting of detective

Politicians from across Ireland’s political divide, including the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein — which was allied with the IRA during decades of Catholic-Protestant violence — condemned the attack on Caldwell.

Caldwell, who was hospitalized for several weeks after the shooting, made a public appearance during a garden party during King Charles III’s visit to Northern Ireland last week.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Saturday that seven men had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack on Caldwell. Two of the suspects were also charged with membership in a proscribed organization, namely the IRA, and three charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

Omagh, about 60 miles (almost 100 kilometers) west of Belfast, was the site of the deadliest attack during “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland, an August 1998 car bombing that killed 29 people. A dissident republican group called the Real IRA claimed responsibility for that attack.