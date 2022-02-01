7 killed in Romania crash involving multiple vehicles

The collision occurred on a national road in Iasi County and involved an ambulance, a truck and a van, police said. Three people were hospitalized in stable condition.

Video footage posted online showed emergency service personnel at the scene along with mangled and overturned vehicles. Large chunks of vehicle body panels from one of the vehicles were strewn across the roadside. Police said that the exact cause of the crash was under investigation, but an initial explanation of what happened has emerged.