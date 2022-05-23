journal-news logo
7 dead, 120 others rescued in Philippine ferry fire

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, passengers are checked after being rescued at the port of Real, Quezon province, Philippines Monday, May 23, 2022. A passenger ship caught fire as it nears their port of destination in Real town killing several people on board. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP Photo)

The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire while approaching a northeastern province and many people escaped by jumping into the sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire Monday while approaching a northeastern Philippine province, killing at least seven people while most passengers and crewmembers were rescued, the coast guard said.

At least four people remained missing after fire engulfed the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a seaport in Real town in Quezon province from Polillio island.

Many of the 134 passengers and crew were forced to jump into the water, coast guard officials said.

The survivors were rescued by vessels in the area, they said.

The fire apparently started from the engine room, the officials said. The wreckage has been towed to shore in Real.

Pictures released by the coast guard showed fire engulfing the ferry and dark smoke billowing from it. Injured survivors on stretchers were taken to waiting ambulance vans while a rescuer tries to revive an unconscious survivor by pressing on his chest.

