7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including shipping between Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

He said suspects at three docks in the capital of San Juan are accused of illegally extorting small shipping companies and threatened to stop loading and unloading goods if the payments weren’t made. The payments demanded varied by weight and sometimes ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 a month, Muldrow said.