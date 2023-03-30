6 US troops have traumatic brain injury after Syria attacks

The drone attack was followed by two simultaneous strikes against U.S. forces late on March 24. The U.S. retaliated with strikes on two Guard locations.

Then came a rocket attack by militant's on the Conoco gas plant where U.S. troops are stationed; one service member was wounded and is in stable condition. At about the same time, several drones were launched at Green Village, in Deir el-Zour province where U.S. troops are also based. All but one of the drones was shot down and there were no U.S. injuries there.

Independent reports on the numbers of people killed and wounded in the U.S. strikes varied.

The activist group Deir Ezzor 24, which covers news in the province, said four people were killed and a number of others were wounded. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said 11 Iranian-backed fighters were killed, including six at an arms depot in the Harabesh neighborhood in the city of Deir el-Zour and five at military posts near the towns of Mayadeen and Boukamal.