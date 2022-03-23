6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Only the 16-year-old car's driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark collided with the truck Tuesday afternoon in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.