6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate

“We did see a large number of people that were victims of this accident that were in scrubs, that had hospital IDs on … in some cases, our folks would know those folks,” Zavadsky said.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said three officers were en route to work when they were injured in the crash, and one officer was injured while working the scene. He said all have been released from the hospital and that none of them suffered serious injuries.

“The roadway was so treacherous from the ice that several of the first responders were falling on the scene,” Zavadsky said.

Zavadsky said his crews carry a sand and salt mixture in the ambulances, which they used at the scene. At one point, he said, one of the ambulances was hit, but it sustained only minor damage and the crew members were fine.

The ice storm came as a polar vortex — swirling air that normally sits over the Earth's poles — has moved near the U.S.-Canada border, resulting in colder weather farther south than usual, said Steve Goss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

“As a result we’re getting unusually or unseasonably cold air that’s spilling south across a good portion of the United States east of the Rocky Mountains,” he said.

In Tennessee, police responded to about 30 traffic collisions and some flights were delayed at Memphis International Airport after freezing rain and sleet fell. In Kentucky, the governor declared a state of emergency to free up funding and help agencies coordinate as they responded to reports of slick roads and downed power lines. And in southern Indiana, schools and government offices closed.

In suburban Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy highway, and five people were taken to a hospital, emergency officials said.

Goss said that smaller disturbances moving through the polar jet stream will bring “a shot of winter weather” into southern portions of the country.

He said some areas that don't normally get snowfall will likely see heavy amounts over the next several days. He said current estimates show some areas of the southern Plains could get a foot or more.

___

Associated Press writers Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tenn., Rebecca Reynolds Yonker in Louisville, Ky., and Ken Kusmer in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at some people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

Vehicles are piled up after a fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate killed some and injured others, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S. (Lawrence Jenkins/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Lawrence Jenkins Credit: Lawrence Jenkins

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at some people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at some people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at some people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP) Credit: Amanda McCoy Credit: Amanda McCoy

Humberto Torres spreads ice melting pellets on the steps of an office building Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Humberto Torres spreads ice melting pellets on the steps of an office building Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Emergency responders work at a multi-car pileup on Sate Highway 45 near Briarwick Drive on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Emergency responders work at a multi-car pileup on Sate Highway 45 near Briarwick Drive on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Emergency responders work at a multi-car pileup on Sate Highway 45 near Briarwick Drive on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Kelly Shenice pulls her hood on while waiting for a bus on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Jasper Street as ice coats the landscape, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

An SUV drives west on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. as ice coats the landscape, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons