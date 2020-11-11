6 Italian execs arrested in probe linked to bridge collapse

Former CEO Giovanni Castelluci, maintenance director Michele Donferri Mitelli and operations manager Paolo Berti were placed under house arrest, while three managers still working for the company face restrictive measures. All are investigated for safety lapses and public contract fraud.

According to financial police, documents have emerged indicating that the six were aware that defective highway barriers had been installed in some parts of the company’s vast highway network, and resisted taking action to substitute them or otherwise ensure their safety.