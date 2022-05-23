6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena

“Getting hit by a bull was an experience,” Greco said. “To be honest I didn’t feel it at the time because my adrenaline was pumping and I had to make split-second decisions.”

At least one person was hurt near the Sundial Bridge, where the animal was finally caught, placed in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman said.

“We wish the best to all those affected. The safety of our fans is our highest priority and we appreciate their support,” the Redding Rodeo Association’s statement said.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.