6 hours of anger, bravery and defiance during martial law in South Korea

The subsequent hours were tense with cameras capturing the moments of anger, bravery and defiance before Yoon was forced to back down. Here's how it played out:

10:29 p.m. Tuesday

Leaning forward on a lectern, President Yoon tells a national television audience he is declaring martial law, giving his government sweeping powers to prevent anti-government demonstrations, ban political parties and control the media.

He tells the audience it is needed “in order to defend the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces.”

With his hands firmly rested on either side of the stand, Yoon gravely reads a statement accusing the opposition of sympathizing with North Korea, claiming “anti-state forces” have been “wreaking havoc and are the main culprits of our nation's downfall." He doesn’t back his claims with direct evidence.

“This measure is necessary to justify our constitutional order of freedom,” Yoon says.

11 p.m.

As martial law takes effect, crowds begin gathering outside the National Assembly where riot police are stationed to hold them back.

As the crowds build, so do the security forces, with busloads of police arriving and military transport helicopters bringing in troops.

As one armored military vehicle approaches, a small group of protesters surrounds it, refusing to let it pass, as they yell at the soldiers buttoned up inside. Police arrive at the scene en masse, clearing the protesters and then running alongside the vehicle to keep the route open as it finally continues on its way.

Outside the Assembly, protesters wave signs and chant slogans, such as “Martial law is invalid" and “Yoon Suk Yeol step down!" Some turn their attention toward the military and police, chanting “Withdraw! Withdraw!”

As three helicopters pass overhead, one woman looks up and says sarcastically: “Isn’t this a historical moment?”

About 11:15 p.m.

While in South Korea, the president has the prerogative to declare martial law, a parliamentary vote can end it.

Lawmakers begin streaming to the National Assembly as soon as they learn of Yoon's move, hoping that enough of them could get inside the security cordon to establish a quorum and hold a vote.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, begins livestreaming his journey.

In his car, the Democratic Party politician urges Koreans to converge on parliament to help lawmakers get inside, saying: “The National Assembly must vote to lift martial law.”

“There is a very high possibility that the military will be mobilized to arrest members of parliament,” he says. “Please come to the National Assembly. Though it’s very late, it’s up to our citizens to protect this country. We will also risk our lives to protect the democracy of this country.”

Close to the end of the nearly 23-minute livestream, Lee gets out of his car and shaky video footage shows him going over a fence to get onto the grounds, then heading inside.

At 11:28 p.m., the South Korean military announces controls on the media and the suspension of political activities but takes no immediate steps to enforce the proclamation.

By around midnight, the number of lawmakers who arrive at parliament exceeds 150, meeting the quorum requirement, but many who reach the building after police and soldiers get there struggle to access the main chamber.

Early Wednesday

As lawmakers try to get inside to hold their vote, scuffles break out at the entrance to the National Assembly between the crowd of people and heavily armed soldiers.

In one dramatic confrontation, Democratic Party spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong, a former television news anchor, grabs the rifle of a soldier in full battle gear, pulling at it as she screams, "Let it go!" and "Aren't you ashamed?"

As the two grapple with one another, the soldier breaks away from Ahn and raises the loaded rifle toward her as he steps backward. Ahn grabs its barrel briefly before the soldier retreats further, and she yells, “Aren’t you ashamed?” at him as he leaves.

12:35 a.m.

Parliamentary speaker Woo Won-shik is able to get into the main hall of the Assembly and opens the session in which lawmakers introduce the motion to revoke martial law. The 67-year-old was earlier seen climbing over a fence to get into the Assembly’s building.

1:02 a.m.

Lawmakers vote 190 to 0 to lift martial law and minutes after, security forces begin leaving the National Assembly building.

4:20 a.m.

Yoon returns to the lectern in his second national address of the night, telling Koreans that parliament has voted to end martial law and that he has ordered the withdrawal of the military forces he deployed.

He reiterates his accusations against the opposition, however, saying that he requests "that the parliament immediately ceases the reckless actions that are paralyzing the functions of the state, such as repeated impeachment, legislative manipulation and budget manipulation."

At about 4:30 a.m., martial law is officially lifted, following an emergency meeting of Yoon's Cabinet.

Rising reported from Bangkok.

