$5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of five people arrested in connection the violent robbery in February 2021. He was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail “due to a clerical error.”

Detectives do not believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, who was in Rome filming a movie at the time. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.