5.4-magnitude earthquake hits northeast China

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northeast China early Sunday morning
Nation & World
36 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northeast China early Sunday morning.

The moderate quake occurred about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Jinan, a city of roughly 9 million people.

Shaking occurred at a shallow depth, according to Rafael Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

“The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it,” said Abreu Paris.

Federal officials have not confirmed any deaths.

__

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

In Other News
1
New York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in...
2
Pilgrims brave scorching heat for pope's vigil in Lisbon after Francis...
3
5.4-magnitude earthquake hits northeast China
4
Striking Nigerian doctors to embark on nationwide protest over unmet...
5
DeSantis steps up dire warning to GOP about distraction from Biden...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top