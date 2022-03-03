500,000 people on flood alert as rain lashes Sydney

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet urged residents to take the orders seriously.

“We do believe that things will get worse before they get better," Perrottet said.

Minor flood warnings were also issued for coastal communities as far as 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of Sydney.

Floodwaters were also rising in Brisbane, Australia’s third-most populous city 730 kilometers (450 miles) north of Sydney, as severe thunder storms struck.

Hailstones 5 to 6 centimeters (2 inches) wide pounded the town of Inglewood, 270 kilometers (170 miles) southwest of Brisbane, early Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Extraordinarily heavy rain brought flash floods to the Queensland state coast 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital Brisbane last week and a south-moving low-pressure system had since brought the rain south of Sydney.

The flooding has claimed 14 lives in Queensland and neighboring New South Wales since Feb. 22, when the body of a 63-year-old woman was recovered from a submerged car at Belli Park, north of Brisbane.

In New South Wales, a 54-year-old man was found Friday in a submerged SUV in Matcham, 90 kilometers (50 miles) north of Sydney.

Most recently, a man in his 70s was found in his flooded apartment Wednesday in Lismore, New South Wales. Four people died in the town of 28,000.

Several Brisbane suburbs remain flooded after the river that snakes through the city center peaked on Monday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner John Cawcutt said hundreds of people were calling for help in Brisbane — home to 2.6 million people — and its surrounds with heavy rain causing flash flooding.

“We’ve got high winds and of course we’ve got the potential for flash flooding because of the already sodden ground out there,” Cawcutt told Nine Network television.

“Because of the saturation, creeks are rising very, very quickly — drains, stormwater areas, water is bubbling up from below ground so it’s right across Brisbane,” Cawcutt added.

He described the dangerous weather extending north of Brisbane and south of Sydney as an “enormous event.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Laura Boekel said thunderstorms brought the chance of more flooding, extending 450 kilometers (280 miles) north from Brisbane to Bundaberg during the next day or two.

“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation for southeast Queensland,” Boekel said.

____

McGuirk contributed from Canberra, Australia.

Caption A emergency worker stands by a flooded road at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption A emergency worker stands by a flooded road at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption Residents look over a flooded road near Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption Residents look over a flooded road near Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption A building is submerged in flood waters near Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption A building is submerged in flood waters near Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption Paul Swindfield loads his BMW motorbike into a truck as he escapes the floods on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption Paul Swindfield loads his BMW motorbike into a truck as he escapes the floods on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption Paul Swinfield prepares to load his BMW motorbikes into a truck as he escapes the floods on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption Paul Swinfield prepares to load his BMW motorbikes into a truck as he escapes the floods on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption Two men gesture as they look at a flooded road at north Richmond on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft Caption Two men gesture as they look at a flooded road at north Richmond on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, March 3, 2022.Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia's southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft