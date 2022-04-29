50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still 'excited' by space

Duke said he does not begrudge NASA for ending the Apollo program to focus on space shuttles, the international space station and other missions in more remote parts of space. But he looks forward to future missions that build off of what he and others have learned from their time on the moon, which called “a great platform for science.”

Duke also noted that he’s encouraged by the commercial partnerships that have developed around space exploration, like Space X and Blue Origin. Those options, he said, “make space available for more people and more science and engineering and unmanned stuff.”

“That compliment is going to be really important in the future,” Duke went on. “The more people we get into space, who can see the beauty of the Earth ... it’s going to affect a lot of people."

On Friday, Duke visited the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia, which houses an exhibit full of some of his mementos from the moon, including a space suit, check list and moon rock. A series of placards describe the voyage and also include a flight drawing Duke made as a child on some of his arithmetic work.

Speaking with middle school students from his native Lancaster, South Carolina, Duke's eyes sparkled as he narrated a 16-minute planetarium video of his time on the moon's surface, drawing laughs as he described how easy it was to tumble or drop things in the low-gravity environment.

“﻿I just encourage you stick with it in school, to hang in there, and all the best in your careers, as you continue to grow up and mature in life,” Duke told the students. “I've discovered in my life that, if you keep those antennas up, if you keep focused on your life, and do things that you like to do, and take care of yourself, there are unlimited possibilities.”

Asked about his continuing contributions to U.S. space programs, which includes consulting with a company trying to win a contract for a new lunar rover, Duke said he will keep going as long as he's able.

“I flunked retirement,” Duke said, with a laugh. “As long as the Lord is willing and gives me the ability physically to do it, I want to challenge America and challenge the kids to aim high. ... Everybody’s not going to listen, but maybe one or two will.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Combined Shape Caption Retired NASA astronaut Charlie Duke reclines as he narrates a video of his trip to the moon for a group of middle school students at the South Carolina State Museum on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Duke, 86, is one of four U.S. astronauts still living who walked on the moon during the Apollo program. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard