5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, photo Attorney General William Barr participates in a roll call with police officers from the Kansas City Police Department in Kansas City, Mo. In a private conference call this week with his U.S. attorneys nationwide, Attorney General William Barr said he wanted prosecutors to be aggressive in charging demonstrators who cause violence. (AP Photo/Mike Balsamo, File)
Credit: Mike Balsamo

Nation & World | 51 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PUSH BY FEDS TO ARREST IN US PROTESTS A Trump administration crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd, an AP analysis shows.

2. QUESTIONS RISE OVER INDIA'S DEATH TOLL Experts say its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people is likely an undercount, raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19.

3. 'SAD SEEING HOW FLOODED DOWNTOWN IS' Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for some residents of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama even as the storm's remnants spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.

4. BIDEN DOING LUNCH WITH FORMER SENATE COLLEAGUES The Democratic presidential nominee will be fielding questions virtually on the race for the White House and the effort to wrest the Senate's majority control from Republicans.

5. ACM AWARDS TAKE SURPRISING TWIST Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tie for entertainer of the year, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.

A woman wearing white personal protective equipment, reacts as she takes a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID-19, in Gauhati, India, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. India is now second in the world with the number of reported coronavirus infections with over 5.1 million cases, behind only the United States. Its death toll of only 83,000 in a country of 1.3 billion people, however, is raising questions about the way it counts fatalities from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Credit: Anupam Nath

Floodwaters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Credit: Gerald Herbert

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks after participating in a coronavirus vaccine briefing with public health experts, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Credit: Patrick Semansky

Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey

