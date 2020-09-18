5 Things to Know for Today

1. HOW MINNESOTA IS SHAPING UP Donald Trump almost won there in 2016 but the state has moved farther away from the president since, and polls suggest Joe Biden has built a consistent lead in the unlikely battleground.

2. VIRUS CLUSTERS AT FRENCH UNIVERSITIES Students have contracted COVID-19 at schools like the centuries-old Sorbonne University in Paris, an experience that is a warning to other European universities that are preparing to reopen.