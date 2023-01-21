5 police officers fired after Memphis man's arrest, death

Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities have said that Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. There was a confrontation when officers approached the driver, and he ran before he was confronted again by the pursuing officers, who arrested him, authorities said. He complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Relatives have said that the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle — and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland said Tuesday that video footage of the arrest will be released after the police department’s investigation is completed and the family can review it.

The city leaders are arranging a meeting early next week with Nichols' family, according to a joint statement from both Strickland and Davis.

