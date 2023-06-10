5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion at a rocket and explosives factory has killed five workers, Turkey’s defense ministry said.
The explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
