5 Georgia officers fired after death in interrogation room

“They failed to take the most basic step in policing,” Johnson said. “That’s beyond the pale. We shouldn’t be left to guess what happened in an interrogation room because it should be recorded.”

Three others officers were fired in connection with a text message shared among Savannah officers that mocked Harvey's death, the police statement said.

Johnson said Harvey's family still has questions about his death and is awaiting the GBI's final report before deciding whether to accept that he killed himself.

“Everything we’ve seen thus far lines up with that,” Johnson said, “but we won’t get ahead of the report."

He praised the mayor and police chief for investigating Harvey's death and taking disciplinary action. Johnson said the next step will be to determine if criminal charges or civil litigation are warranted.