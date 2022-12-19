5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect or name the deceased.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there is no further threat to the community. He said they hoped to have residents back in their units within hours.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

