5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

Nation & World
By ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police

TORONTO (AP) — Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late Sunday.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,”

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive.

MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect or name the deceased.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there is no further threat to the community. He said they hoped to have residents back in their units within hours.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

