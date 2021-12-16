5 children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters ferried the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein called the incident “simply inconceivable... I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another."

Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters “several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters."

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Williams said.