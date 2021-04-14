5 Astros land on injured list because of COVID-19 protocols

To take their place, infielders Taylor Jones, Abraham Toro and Alex De Goti, outfielder Ronnie Dawson and catcher Garrett Stubbs have been recalled from the alternate training site.

The Astros have lost four games in a row after a 6-1 start and now must play without four members of their starting lineup.

“It’s just a challenge for the rest of our guys to pick us up and and get us back on the right track," Click said. “We’ve obviously (struggled) a little bit in the past past four games. When it rains, it pours. It’s a difficult situation but we can’t let that take our focus away from from winning this game."

