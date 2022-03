5 accused a decade after renowned Puerto Rican boxer killed

“Justice! Justice has been done!” she exclaimed as her voice broke.

Camacho, 50, was shot in the face and was clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days after the shooting as relatives debated what to do while supporters stood vigil outside the hospital.

Former Puerto Rico boxer Víctor Callejas, a close friend of Camacho, told The Associated Press that it was extremely important to him that several suspects were finally charged in the case as he continues to mourn the fighter: “He was not the type of person who sought enemies. To the contrary, he was always looking to make people laugh one way or another. He was a unique character.”

Police said Camacho was shot once while outside a bar called “Azuquita” in the northern city of Bayamón, sitting in a car with a friend identified as Adrián Mojica Moreno, who had nine small bags of cocaine in his pocket and a 10th bag that was open. Moreno also was shot one time.

Janet Parra, a public prosecutor who oversees the justice department’s division of organized crime and drugs, said she could not reveal the motive behind the killing or share any evidence. However, she said authorities pursued every tip received, noting that sometimes it led them to a dead end.

“We didn’t remain with our arms crossed,” she said.

Jessika Correa, who oversees public prosecutors, added that she was satisfied with the arrests: “This case shook (the island) ... A star of Puerto Rico boxing died.”

The suspects were identified as William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Luis Ayala García and Joshua Méndez Romero, who are being held on an $800,000 bond. The fourth suspect was identified as Jesús Naranjo Adorno, being held on a $300,000 bond. The fifth was identified as Juan Figueroa Rivera, held on a $1 million bond.

Their attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.

“They gave me justice,” said Camacho’s mother. “I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink a little cup of coffee in the morning.”

Caption Juan Luis Figueroa Rivera, one of five persons implicated in the murder of boxer Hector Macho Camacho in 2012, is transferred to the Police Headquarters after the filing of criminal charges, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Five men were accused in the killing of the man known as "El Macho Camacho" and a friend while they sat in a car outside a bar in November 2012, shocking many who revered the boxer. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

