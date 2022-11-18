4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph

Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said on the agency's Facebook page. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case.

Three others were arrested previously, including Hernandez Govan, who appeared briefly in Shelby County Criminal Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan's next hearing is Dec. 16.