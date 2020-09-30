4th person killed in devastating California wildfire

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in America to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

The National Weather Service said the weather conditions would last for several days because of high pressure centered over the state. Heat advisories were in effect or pending along about three-quarters of the California coast, and many areas had poor air quality because of smoke.

About 70,000 people were under evacuation orders in the wine region north of San Francisco where the Glass Fire has incinerated at least 80 homes along with winery installations and other buildings.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office posted photos and video of a hellish scene of fires raging on forested hillsides at midnight close to a highway in the western part of the county.

About 150 miles (241 kilometers) to the north, there was no containment reported for the Zogg Fire, which also erupted during Sunday’s high winds and grew quickly, killing four people.

A man evacuated with severe burns Sunday, the day the Zogg Fire started burning in Shasta County, died at a hospital of his injuries Tuesday, said Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini. He was the fourth person killed by the blaze that has spread to neighboring Tehama County.

The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 30.

Wildfire evacuees Mike Christianson and his wife Mluz Torres stand in front their minivan outside a church shelter in Napa, Calif. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. They learned Monday their house in Deer Park in Napa Valley burned down. (AP Photo/Terry Chea) Credit: Terry Chea Credit: Terry Chea

Embers fly from a tree as the Glass Fire burns in St. Helena, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate by bus as the Shady Fire approaches Santa Rosa Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt, right, holds an injured kitten while Joe Catterson assists, at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope

Tom Smith stares at a burning home on Platina Road after refusing to evacuate from the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Credit: Ethan Swope Credit: Ethan Swope