49ers receiver Deebo Samuel leaves playoff game vs. Packers with shoulder injury

19 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel left Saturday night's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

Samuel appeared to get hurt on the first drive of the game for the 49ers when he was tackled after a 9-yard gain. He was initially checked for a head injury but was able to return.

But he left the game soon after that with a left shoulder injury. He was out of uniform at the start of the second half.

Samuel also injured his shoulder early in a Week 6 loss at Cleveland and missed the next two games — both losses.

Samuel gained 1,117 yards from scrimmage with 12 TDs in the regular season. He had two catches for 24 yards on Saturday.

