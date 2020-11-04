49ers close facility after Bourne's positive COVID-19 test

The Packers are scheduled to leave Green Bay later Wednesday afternoon.

Bourne's absence is the latest blow to an already thin receiver group. Bourne is the 49ers’ third-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 352 yards and a touchdown.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions but is likely out for the season with a broken foot. Deebo Samuel is out this week with a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr.'s status is in doubt because of a sprained ankle.

The Niners also released 2018 second-round pick Dante Pettis earlier this week, leaving rookie Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor as the only wide receivers on the active roster with a catch this season.

San Francisco also could call up a receiver from the practice squad with Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke all options.

This is the first positive coronavirus test for the 49ers since the start of the regular season. They had three players on the COVID-19 list in the preseason, with James, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Fred Warner all spending time on the list.

The Packers are dealing with their own issues with the coronavirus after running back AJ Dillon tested positive on Monday. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as “high-risk” contacts to Dillon.

