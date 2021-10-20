46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India

In Mukteshwar, a popular hill station in the state, five laborers died when a wall collapsed on their shanty. In another hilly town, Ramgarh, nine members of a family died as the rains washed away their home, the official said.

Videos shared on social media showed the Ganges River bursting its banks at Rishikesh, and the scenic Nainital Lake overflowing with floodwaters.

Experts say the magnitude of the rains has been staggering. Uttarakhand saw 17.8 centimeters (7 inches) of rain in the first few weeks this month, but recorded nearly 58 centimeters (22.8 inches) within just 22 hours on Tuesday, said Bikram Singh, the director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun, the state’s capital city.

He said climate change has not only increased the frequency of the rains, but also their intensity.

India has seen worrisome rains across several regions this week. Flooding and landslides caused by downpours over the week have killed at least 39 people in the southern Kerala state, which is on high alert for more rains in the coming days.

Landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

In February, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand. In 2013, thousands of people were killed in floods there.

Caption This photograph provided by India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing civilians stranded following heavy rains at Chhara village near Nainital, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nainital remained cut off from the rest of the state as roads leading to it were either blocked by landslides or washed away. ( National Disaster Response Force via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (AP Photo/ Mustafa Quraishi) Credit: Mustafa Quraishi Credit: Mustafa Quraishi

Caption Hotel guests stand on the roof of Lemon Tree hotel, as the hotel gets flooded with the waters from an overflowing Kosi River in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand state, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. More than 20 people have died and many are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mustafa Quraishi) Credit: Mustafa Quraishi Credit: Mustafa Quraishi

Caption Members of Merchant Rescue Force (MRF) a volunteer group of local traders listen to a brief from their team captain by the Periyar River as they anticipate water levels to rise following opening of gates of the Idukki dam in Kochi, Kerala state, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Several dams in the state are nearing their full capacity and expecting more rains in the coming days, authorities released water as a precautionary measure. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Credit: R S Iyer Credit: R S Iyer

Caption Police and electricity department officers wait by the Periyar River as they anticipate water levels to rise following opening of gates of the Idukki dam in Kochi, Kerala state, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Several dams in the state are nearing their full capacity and expecting more rains in the coming days, authorities released water as a precautionary measure. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Credit: R S Iyer Credit: R S Iyer