4 Swiss Guards test positive as COVID-19 penetrates Vatican

Italy is seeing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Lazio region around the Vatican among the worst-hit in this second wave of the pandemic. Lazio currently has more people hospitalized with the virus than any other region, at 911, with 69 in intensive care.

The Vatican last week amended its mask mandates to conform to that of Italy, requiring them indoors and out. The Vatican didn’t immediately respond when asked why Francis wasn’t wearing one to receive Pell.

The guards, famous for their billowy blue, red and yellow striped uniforms, are all single Swiss men under age 30 and must be upstanding Catholics. They sign up for two-year tours of duty and live communally inside the Vatican City State.

During their annual swearing in ceremony — usually held in May but postponed until Oct. 4 because of COVID-19 — none of the recruits donned a mask, even though they wear them while standing guard at the entrances to Vatican City.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a Vatican Swiss Guard wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the San Damaso courtyard ahead of Pope Francis' general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the Vatican. On Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, the Vatican said in a statement that four Swiss Guards have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the surge in infections in surrounding Italy enters the Vatican walls. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis walks by a Vatican Swiss guard wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the Vatican. On Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, the Vatican said in a statement that four Swiss Guards have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the surge in infections in surrounding Italy enters the Vatican walls. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis, right, sits at a table with Cardinal George Pell on the occasion of their private meeting at the Vatican, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. The Pope warmly welcomed Cardinal for a private audience in the Apostolic Palace after the cardinal’s sex abuse conviction and acquittal in Australia. (Vatican News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited