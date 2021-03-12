4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

The winning ticket was purchased almost as an afterthought at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

“A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn’t bought their tickets yet so they pulled into the Kroger,” Panouses said. “When you play, of course, you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible."

Kroger said it would donate its $50,000 commission to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

There was much public speculation immediately after the drawing that a group of Novi teachers had won. David Ascher, principal at Novi Woods Elementary School, shot down the rumors.

“Everyone showed up for work today, which was really good," Escher said two days after the drawing. “I bought them all donuts today which seemed to help, too.”

