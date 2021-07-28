4 Nats players, 8 staffers test positive, game vs Phils ppd

“I encourage people to get vaccinated,” Martinez said. “It does help. I’m seeing it first-hand. It’s basically a small head cold, but they’re doing fine.”

The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:05 p.m.

Martinez is planning as if those games will be played on Thursday, but he indicated that everyone who tested negative on Wednesday will have another round of tests for confirmation. At best, Washington will be calling up several players from Triple-A Rochester to be able to field a full roster on Thursday.

“We’re going to have to add, I’m sure,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be talking to (GM Mike Rizzo) all night long.”

Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin was scheduled to pitch Wednesday night’s contest, and right-hander Max Scherzer was slated to take the mound in the finale of the four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Martinez said he’s not sure who will pitch Thursday, if the games are played as scheduled.

“I haven’t even thought about who’s going to pitch,” he said. “My concern is the health of everybody. Hopefully no one else will test positive.”

This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns. Most recently, the July 15 Yankees-Red Sox game was postponed due to virus concerns.

The Nationals had their season-opening series at home against the New York Mets called off after four players tested positive. Washington right-hander Erick Fedde tested positive in May. Fedde is vaccinated.

Also in May, the Nationals reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold, which let some of MLB’s coronavirus protocols to be relaxed.

Martinez referenced that fact on Tuesday night following Turner's positive test, when he said vaccinated players and staff aren't subject to contact tracing protocols.

MLB announced the Nationals-Phillies postponement about 90 minutes before the game was set to begin at Citizens Bank Park, and said the time would allow for “continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”

There were 45 MLB games postponed because of the virus last year during the pandemic-shortened season. All but two of them were eventually made up.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Grounds crew workers clear the field of batting practice equipment after the baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals was suspended due to COVID-19, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Fans stand at the locked gate of Citizens Bank Park after the baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals was postponed due to COVID-19 issues among the Nationals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson Credit: Laurence Kesterson