4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32

The storm's worst weather was expected to bypass Surfside and neighboring Miami as Elsa strengthened before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend and crossing northern Florida. Heavy rain from the storm was still possible.

Search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms has forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water, officials said.

"We’re actively searching as aggressively as we can,” Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Crews have removed 124 tons (112 metric tonnes) of debris from the collapse site. As search crews have pulled more bodies from the rubble, they have detected no new signs of survivors, Cominsky said.

“We are not seeing anything positive,” he said.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.

Workers have been freed to search a broader area since the unstable remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday amid fears that the structure could fall. Officials said the demolition gave rescuers access to previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster.

While officials are still calling their efforts a search and rescue operation, Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of “tragic loss.”

“I think everybody will be ready when it’s time to move to the next phase," the mayor said.

___

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale; Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee; Cody Jackson in Surfside and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Search and rescue operations resumed as members of the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue team combed through the debris of the Champlain Tower South complex, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Search and rescue operations resumed as members of the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue team combed through the debris of the Champlain Tower South complex, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste