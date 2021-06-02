4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

MLB confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that four players have been suspended.

White Sox right-hander Marcus Evey of Low-A Kannapolis was the first, receiving a 10-game ban from MLB after he was ejected from a May 13 game when umpires discovered a foreign substance.

Three more players were suspended 10 games after being busted last weekend — Sal Biasi of High-A Winston Salem in the White Sox system, Kai-Wei Teng of High-A Eugene with the San Francisco Giants and Mason Englert of Low-A Down East with the Texas Rangers.

Some have called for similar enforcement of existing rules banning substances at the major league level.

Ace Trevor Bauer, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, strongly and publicly urged MLB to take action on the matter early in his career. He went mum on the subject starting last season, when his own spin rates spiked as he won the NL Cy Young Award with Cincinnati.

Cardinals manager Mike Schildt said last week that sticky substances used by pitchers are “baseball's dirty little secret” after St. Louis right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was ordered to switch hats when umpires identified a substance on the bill. Schildt believed Gallegos was being unfairly singled out for a widely committed offense.

“Did Gio have some sunscreen at some point in his career to make sure he doesn’t get some kind of melanoma? Possibly,” Schildt said. "Does he use rosin to help out? Possibly. Are these things that baseball really wants to crack down on? No.”

MLB decided before this season to increase its monitoring of baseballs in an attempt to suppress use of foreign substances by pitchers.

A March memo from MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Mike Hill to teams laid out a three-point plan for cracking down that included game day compliance officers to monitor areas near the field, a system for submitting baseballs that come out of play to the commissioner's office for inspection and a review of MLB Statcast data to analyze changes in spin rates among pitchers suspected of using foreign substances.

The oversight hasn't resulted in any known punishments.

