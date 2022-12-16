4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue

The force said it would hold a thorough investigation into what happened and how officers responded. One piece of footage shows an officer appearing to shove a woman down a few stairs at the venue entrance.

Metropolitan Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan said officers who use force “know they have to be accountable for their actions.” He said officers’ body-worn video footage would be studied as part of a probe into the incident.

“This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families,” he said. “A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.”

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city's most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.