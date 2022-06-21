BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Jan. 6 committee focuses on election pressure
4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on EPIX

FILE - Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform during their Sixty Stones Europe 2022 tour in Madrid, Spain on June 1, 2022. The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Jagger, guitarists Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts. “My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The Rolling Stones will help celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on the band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

“My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7. It is directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor.

Producers said in a statement that the series aims to “reveal The Rolling Stones’ creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.”

The Rolling Stones are on the road with their 2022 European “Sixty” tour, but hit a wobble when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, cancelling a few dates.

