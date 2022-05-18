4 EU nations to harness North Sea wind for green transition

“The North Sea is the place where, with the offshore wind parks, we can produce electricity on a large scale, in the large quantities we need -- and can already do (that) today in a way that it is economical,” he said.

The new wind farms will be built along the four countries’ North Sea coasts.

Frederiksen said the project would help address the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine and climate change, both which, she said, "affect the European economy and the safety of our peoples."

Von der Leyen, who earlier in the day presented an EU-wide energy package in Brussels, said the war in Ukraine "highlights the risks we have taken to be too dependent on Russian fossil fuels."

The four countries pledged to set “ambitious combined targets for offshore wind of at least 65 GW by 2030,” their energy and climate ministers said in a statement. It said they also aim to “more than double our total 2030-capacity of offshore wind to at least 150 GW by 2050.”

This, they said, would deliver more than half the capacity needed for the EU to reach climate neutrality.

In Brussels, the European Commission moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for the whole 27-nation EU to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The commission proposed a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and a faster rollout of renewable power.

The investment initiative by the EU's executive arm is meant to help the bloc start weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

“We are taking our ambition to yet another level to make sure that we become independent from Russian fossil fuels as quickly as possible,” von der Leyen said in Brussels when announcing the package, dubbed REPowerEU.

The EU has pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030, and to get to net zero emissions by 2050.

The European Commission has set an overall target of generating 300 gigawatts of offshore energy by 2050.

Along with climate change, the war in Ukraine has made EU nations eager to reduce their dependency on Russian natural gas and oil. In 2021, the EU imported roughly 40% of its gas and 25% of its oil from Russia.

At a March 11 summit, EU leaders agreed in principle to phase out Russian gas, oil and coal imports by 2027.

Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Caption Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen arrives at a press conference together with German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Four European Union countries plan to build North Sea wind farms capable of producing at least 150 gigawatts of energy by 2050 to help cut carbon emissions that cause climate change, Danish media reported Wednesday. Under the plan, wind turbines would be raised off the coasts of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, daily Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second right, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the North Sea Summit at the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, Wednesday 18 May 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)