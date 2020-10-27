4 dead, 15 rescued in English Channel migrant boat sinking

French maritime officials routinely rescue migrants trying to cross the Channel and warn against the risky crossing.

Despite joint police efforts on both sides of the Channel, migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to sneak into Britain, and the issue has long strained relations between the neighbors. Last year French authorities said at least four people died trying to use small vessels to cross the Channel, known for high winds, strong currents and heavy maritime traffic.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was “truly saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life in French waters this morning.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones at this time,” Patel said in a statement.

“We are in touch with our French counterparts who are leading on the response and have offered whatever support they need as they investigate this incident," she added. "This tragic news highlights the dangers that come with crossing the Channel and I will do everything I can to stop callous criminals exploiting vulnerable people.”