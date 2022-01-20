US charges Belarus with air piracy in reporter's arrest

In August, U.S. President Joe Biden levied new sanctions against Belarus on the one-year anniversary of Lukashenko's election to a sixth term leading the Eastern European nation — a vote the U.S. and international community said was fraught with irregularities.

Widespread belief that the 2020 vote was stolen triggered mass protests in Belarus that led to increased repressions by Lukashenko’s government on protesters, dissidents and independent media. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten and jailed. The protests lasted for months, petering out only when winter set in.

Those charged in court papers Thursday were identified as Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, director general of Belaeronavigatsia Republican Unitary Air Navigation Services Enterprise, the Belarusian state air navigation authority; Oleg Kazyuchits, deputy director general of Belaeronavigatsia; and two Belarusian state security agents whose full identities weren’t known to prosecutors.

U.S. prosecutors described the defendants as fugitives and said they were facing charges of conspiring to commit aircraft piracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Messages seeking comment were sent to the Belarusian embassy in Washington and the country’s U.N. mission in New York; their phones rang unanswered Thursday evening.

U.S. officials say they have jurisdiction in the case because American citizens were aboard the flight.

After the episode last year, the European Union swiftly banned Belarusian airlines from using airspace and airports in the 27-nation bloc, urged EU-based carriers to avoid flying over Belarus and imposed sanctions on some Belarusian officials. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the plane incident amounted to a “hijacking.” Lithuania told all incoming and outgoing flights to avoid neighboring Belarus, while Ukraine’s leader moved to ban Ukrainian flights via the neighbor’s airspace.

But Belarus’ key ally Russia offered support, arguing that Belarus acted in line with international procedures for bomb threats and saying the West reacted rashly. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Lukashenko for talks days after the incident and nodded in sympathy as Lukashenko fulminated about the EU sanctions, saying the bloc was trying to destabilize his country.

Caption FILE - Dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich smokes a cigarette while speaking in a video from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus, in this photo released by ONT channel, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Federal prosecutors in New York have charged four Belarusian government officials with aircraft piracy for diverting flight 4978 to arrest Pratasevich. (ONT channel via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with the delegation of the Russian Republic of Tyva in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Nikolay Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolay Petrov