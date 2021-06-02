3x Olympic beach champ Walsh Jennings foiled in Tokyo bid

The early-round loss to the Netherlands means the U.S. pair could not overtake fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour point list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and her partner, Alix Klineman, have already clinched a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women's and men's fields.

“It's a terrible, terrible feeling,” Walsh Jennings said after the match. “It's been a really rough year, and to lose in a qualifier, it feels really hard right now.”