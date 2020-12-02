32 migrants rescued, 2 missing off Greek island of Lesbos

It said 32 people — 15 men, 14 women and three children — had been rescued from the sea, while two women were missing. The migrants were located during a routine patrol early Wednesday.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi issued a statement expressing his “sorrow for the shipwreck ... and the loss of human lives.” He did not specify how many people he thought had died. The coast guard said there was no information on any bodies having been recovered, and the search and rescue operation was still ongoing with two Greek patrol boats, one vessel from the European border agency Frontex and two helicopters.