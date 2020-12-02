32 migrants rescued, 1 dead off Greek island of Lesbos

“It is inconceivable to allow inflatable boats, that do not meet any safety requirements and are being steered by people without permission and knowledge of the rules of the sea, to cross the Aegean,” he said.

“It is inconceivable to allow inflatable boats, which do not meet any safety requirements and are being steered by people without permission and knowledge of the rules of the sea, to cross the Aegean,” Mitarachi said in his written statement, adding that “those who allow it ... are knowingly, unfortunately, putting human lives at great risk.”

Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Mideast, Africa and Asia. The vast majority make their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, often in unseaworthy and grossly overcrowded dinghies and boats.

Mitarachi also criticized refugee aid groups on the Greek islands, saying they are “encouraging these behaviors.” It wasn't immediately clear what he was referring to, or whether any aid group had been involved in Wednesday’s incident. His ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.